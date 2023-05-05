FM Bilawal, Uzbek counterpart discuss bilateral, regional issues

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interests.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, India, they exchanged views on different issues with special focus on economic ties and enhanced regional connectivity.

It was a great pleasure to meet my dear brother Foreign Minister of Pakistan H.E. @BBhuttoZardari today in #Goa, #India. We had a candid conversation on how to utilize the immense untapped potential of 🇺🇿🇵🇰 cooperation in all areas without an exception. pic.twitter.com/OQsehTBRjC — Bakhtiyor Saidov (@FM_Saidov) May 4, 2023