FM Bilawal leaves for Karachi after celebrating Eid in Naudero

LARKANA, Apr 24 (APP): Foreign Minister (FM) and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alongwith Aseefa Bhutto Zardari left for Karachi from Naudero House on Monday after celebrating Eidul Fitr.

During his visit, he also addressed the Eid Milan party at Naudero house, on Sunday night.

The gathering was attended by the Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, President PPP(Women Wing) Pakistan, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faryal Talpur, President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Senator Jam Mehtab Dahar, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MPA Suhail Ahmed Siyal, Aijaz Leghari, MPAs, MNAs, Prominent cities of the area, workers and party leaders.