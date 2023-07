ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday attended the unveiling of the wax figure of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at an event held at Madame Tussauds in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

She is the first Pakistani whose wax figure is displayed at Madame Tussauds, Dubai.