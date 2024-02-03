FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani attended the Third EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels at the invitation of the EU High Representative/Vice President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Speaking at the roundtable discussion on “Shared Prosperity, Economic Resilience, and Investments”, the Foreign Minister called for enhanced cooperation between Europe and its partners to confront global challenges, foster green partnerships, and to attain Sustainable Development Goals. Noting the rapid pace of technological change, he underlined the need to balance risk regulation with optimal utilization of technology for sustainable development.

The Foreign Minister called for opposing divisive geopolitical contestation that could further aggravate global and regional tensions. He added that restrictions on trade and investment, and new forms of protectionism were antithesis to the objectives of shared prosperity, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Foreign Minister Jilani also elaborated on Pakistan’s vision of connectivity and regional economic integration. He introduced Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council as a renewed promise for fast-tracked, single-window facilitation of foreign investments in profitable ventures in key areas of agriculture, mining, energy, and Information Technology.

On the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, the Foreign Minister met with the High Representative Josep Borrell; Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib; Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno; and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

The Foreign Minister also held meetings with senior EU officials, including Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra; Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Stefano Sannino; Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the EU, Frans van Daele; and Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson. He also held a meeting with the Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Countries of South Asia, MEP Nicola Procaccini.