FM asks opposition to postpone public gatherings till COVID-19 situation improves

MULTAN, Dec 03 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday appealed the opposition to postpone public gatherings by the time situation of Coronavirus improves in the country.

In a statement Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that neither government intended to create hurdles in opposition’s public meetings nor it was afraid of anything but It only wanted to protect precious lives from the deadly virus.

“Whether opposition acknowledges COVID-19 or not, it is a global reality and the entire world has already acknowledged it,” he observed adding that 1.4 million people have died of the virus so far.

Mr Qureshi maintained that even then if opposition insisted on organizing public gatherings, the govt would hold it (opposition) responsible for loss to masses lives and economy.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) govt cannot allow opposition to hold public gathering in this worrying situation in wake of coronavirus, The FM stated.

However, if it insisted, the govt will not create hindrance in it, he noted.

Govt will not take any step whose political mileage opposition could get, the statement concluded.