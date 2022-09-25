FM, Algerian counterpart agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held bilateral meeting with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra on the margins of ongoing United Nations General Assembly session in New York and discussed matters of bilateral interest.



The interaction comes within the established framework for cooperation and exchanges characterized by mutual trust and friendship.

According to Foreign Office, the Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction at the historically fraternal ties between the two nations. He expressed pride at Pakistan’s role in Algeria’s independence. The Algerian Foreign Minister welcomed Pakistan’s principled position on the Middle East and other issues. Both ministers agreed that the commitment of Pakistan and Algeria to international principles was the pillar of their close relationship.



The two Foreign Ministers agreed to revive and reinforce the several institutions and mechanisms of bilateral cooperation. They also agreed on continued mutual support and coordination of positions bilaterally and in multilateral platforms, including at the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).