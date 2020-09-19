Floriculture promotion in GB discussed

SKARDU, Sep 20 (APP): A meeting discussed promotion of floriculture and capacity building on use of new technologies for uplift of local community in Gilgit Baltistan here on Sunday.

The meeting was organized by Forest, Wildlife and Environment Department in GB. Conservator of Forest Baltistan Circle, Aftab Mehmood chaired the meeting.

Addressing the participants, Aftab Mehmood appreciating the plan, saying, “This is really impressive initiative and we’ll try to give full support while involving different organizations and community too.”

He pledged expected allocation of their some piece of land and fund for this purpose.

He assured to discuss this initiative with their high-ups to boost the idea and for early start of work on the project. He expressed hope that this initiative would change the life of locals and help improving their living standard.

The meeting was the follow up of series of meetings and discussions among stakeholders on adopting the innovative idea of floriculture in GB. The meeting received detailed briefing from floriculture expert and CEO Perfect Farming, Hina Maryam, on initiative of commercial floriculture and its output and methodology. She apprised participants about the aim, output and future strategy of organization to execute this project in GB.

She told them how to overcome market access problems, capacity building and training of farmers for commercial floriculture. She also explained crucial role of media not only for promotion of floriculture but also to tell success stories of forest department with regard to floriculture. The meeting was attended by District Forest Officer, Muhammad Sabir, Director Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan, Riaz Ali, Deputy Director Agriculture Shigar, Ghulam Ullah Saqib, representative of Snow Leapard and regional forest offcers.