Floods damage over 229,000 homes, kill 22,841 livestock: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 05 (APP):Severe flooding has damaged at least 229,763 homes—including 59,258 completely destroyed and 170,505 partially—and claimed 22,841 livestock in flood-hit areas since June 26, according to the latest data shared by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the latest data, a total of 213,097 houses were affected by the recent deluge in Punjab, including 55,134 fully destroyed and 157,963 partially damaged. Additionally, 3,992 livestock perished in the flood-hit districts.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 3,222 houses were damaged in the floods, including 701 completely destroyed and 2,521 partially affected, while 5,467 livestock also perished in flood hit areas of the province.

Similarly, in Sindh, a total of 3,332 houses were damaged in the floods, including 224 completely destroyed and 3,108 partially affected, while 577 livestock were also lost.

In Balochistan, floods damaged 6,370 houses—2,080 completely and 4,290 partially—while 4,585 livestock were also lost in the province.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, a total of 1,260 houses were damaged by the floods, including 779 completely destroyed and 481 partially affected, while 7,981 livestock were also lost.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 2,417 houses were damaged by the floods—339 completely and 2,078 partially—while 239 livestock were lost. In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 65 houses were affected, including one fully destroyed and 64 partially damaged, with no reported loss of animals.