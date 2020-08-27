Flood Update – ISPR – Army establishes Flood Emergency Control Centre at Karachi

Pakistan Army jawans have launched a rescue and relief operation in Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas, worst affected due to heavy rains and flooding.

As per details from ISPR:

Karachi

Army Flood Emergency control Centre established at Karachi for assisting flood victims

Medical camp established at Distt Centre Gulberg, Liaqatabad and New Karachi for providing necessary medical care.

Relief and Rescue operations continue in flood hit areas of Karachi and Hyderabad . Dewatering of More than 36 sites in Karachi have been completed .Cooked meal over 10000 people distributed among flood victims in various areas. Enhancenent of bund along M9 near Northern Bypass to avoid flooding of M9 completed by Army Engineers.

Pakistan Army Engineers placed 3 plant dets along with dewatering pumps to KE Grid Sta, Saadi Town and Malir Cantt.

Army Engineers also constructed bund at these locations to save them from water flow . Army troops filled breach of Malir Nadi near Quaidabad.

Army Flood Control Center established in #Karachi and Malir Telephone numbers of Flood Control Centre:-

021 34491082

021 99247267

02199207795#APPNews #KarachiRains @ndmapk pic.twitter.com/BrMHHJT5IK — APP 🇵🇰 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) August 27, 2020

Pakistan Army Engineer boats are busy in shifting people to safer places Pakistan Navy Emergency Response teams along with Pakistan Navy Diverse recovered two dead bodies from Shah Faisal Town and Korangi crossing area Pakistan Navy Seaking helicopter conducted aerial reccee of Korangi crossing, Quaidabad (Malir nadi), and Goth Shafi Muhammad

Hyderabad

Relief and medical camp has been established at Latifabad. Food provided to affected population. Army Engineers busy in dewatering various areas

Dadu

Army troops have been forwardly placed at Dadu for any eventuality and spillover at Nai gaj Dam.

Pouran Drain

The banks of purain drain in Tehsil Jhudo District Mirpur Khas has been damanged due to heavy rain and water entered in nearest five villages. plugging the breach done with combined efforts of Army troops and civil administration to stop water flow to these areas.