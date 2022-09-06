Flood rescue, relief efforts in full swing across country’s flood-hit areas: NFRCC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP):The National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Tuesday updated that the rescue and relief efforts by the armed forces besides civil administration were in the full swing to reduce the burden of the masses in the flood affected areas.

In a daily situation report issued by the NFRCC here received provided detailed account of the overall rescue and relief efforts across the country.

It highlighted that the weather forecast stated that scattered thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls was expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad Divisions.

The situation report added that some 11 people had lost their lives due to flash flood during last 24 hours. However, overall 1,325 people lost lives and 12,703 got injured so far.

The Army Aviation, so far, had flown 363 helicopters sorties to various areas for evacuation of stranded people. In last 24 hours 25 sorties were flown and evacuated 131 stranded individuals and delivered 32 tonnes of relief items to the flood affectees. Moreover, uptill now 3,716 stranded individuals were evacuated through these helicopter sorties.

Moreover, so far 147 relief camps were established in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan and 284 relief items collection points were established across the country for collection and onward distribution of relief stores for flood affectees.

The Army relief camps up till now collected 4,247 tonnes of food items alongwith 439 tonnes of sustenance items and 2,163,212 medicine items. However, 3,570 tonnes of food 379 tonnes of sustenance items and 1,778,212 medicine items were distributed.

Moreover, 232,811 ration packs alongside 1,617 tonnes of ration were distributed by Pakistan Army. Over 250 medical camps were established so far in which more than 97,000 patients have been treated all across the country and provided 3-5 days’ free medicine.

The major activities included the construction of Saggu bridge at N-95 (DI Khan) which was in progress and likely to be completed within 24 hours. Moreover, electricity supply was restored in Khuzdar and repair work on Dadu-Sibi-Quetta transmission line was in progress whereas, gas supply was partially restored in Quetta.

The Pakistan Navy had also conducted 41 helicopters sorties, rescued 12,176 personnel, 2,687 families provided with shelter, distributed 1,932 tonnes of ration, 2,532 tents, 300 Kg medicines and treated 28,250 patients across the country so far.

The Pakistan Air Force had also conducted 67 C-130, 69 MI-17, 16 AW-139 air sorties, rescued 1,521 personnel, distributed 2,763 tents, 106,495 food packets, 1,161,113 Kg Ration, 134,486 liters water, and established 16 tent cities where 7.85 million people were provided food, dry ration and medical aid, 41 relief camps and 35 free medical camps in which 27,156 patients were treated across the country so far.

PAF helicopter fleet was engaged in rescuing flood affectees and providing critical support in areas that were cut off by land routes.

At present PAF was fully committed in Sindh, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Talhaar, Jacobabad, Sehwan, Perpatho. In Baclochistan Samungli, Killa Abdulllah and Killa Saifulllah. In Punjab Rajanpur and DG Khan. In GB, Gilgit Skardu, Ghizer, Naltar, Ganche. In KPK, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kheshgi, Saidu Sharif, Shangla, Laram remained under focus.

The road connectivity status in different parts of the country including still blocked routes were N-95 – (Behrain – Laikot – Laikot – Kalam), N-55 for all types of traffic at Paroa near DI Khan, N-50 for all types of traffic at Saggu Bridge and M-8 was blocked due to Land sliding in 24 Km section of Wangu hills.