Flood Relief Fund to be audited by AGPR, private firm to ensure transparency: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the government had decided to get Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund audited by Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a private audit firm of global standing to ensure transparency.



In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “As per my commitment to ensuring transparency, Government has decided to get PM Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR & a private audit firm of global standing.”

“They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent. The audit reports will be made public,” he added.