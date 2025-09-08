Flood havoc claims 910 lives, injuries 1,044, destroys 7,850 homes, perishes 6,180 livestock since June 26: NDMA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):Torrential rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in many regions of the country, claiming 910 lives, injuring 1,044 people, destroying 7,850 homes, and killing 6,180 livestock since June 26, according to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

At least 910 people, including 241 children, 520 men, and 149 women, have lost their lives in flood-hit areas of the country in incidents related to torrential rains and flash flooding.

At least 234 people have died in Punjab, including 91 children, 104 men, and 39 women.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the death toll has reached 504, with 90 children, 338 men, and 76 women among the victims. Sindh has reported 58 fatalities, comprising 24 children, 26 men, and 8 women.

Flash floods have caused widespread devastation in most areas of the country, with Balochistan reporting 26 fatalities—including 16 children, 6 men, and 4 women. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 41 people lost their lives, among them 6 children, 26 men, and 9 women. Azad Jammu & Kashmir recorded 38 deaths due to the deluge, comprising 9 children, 17 men, and 12 women. Meanwhile, in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 9 individuals perished, including 5 children, 3 men, and 1 woman.

Flood-related incidents have left 1,044 people injured, including 315 children, 444 men, and 285 women.

Punjab reported the highest number of injuries with 654 individuals affected, including 199 children, 253 men, and 202 women, highlighting the severe impact on vulnerable populations across the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 218 people sustained injuries, comprising 70 children, 99 men, and 49 women. Meanwhile, Sindh reported 78 injuries, including 34 children, 28 men, and 16 women, reflecting the widespread impact of the floods across age and gender groups.

Balochistan reported five injuries, affecting two children, two men, and one woman. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 52 individuals were injured, including four children, 42 men, and six women, reflecting the widespread human toll of the floods across both regions.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 34 injuries, including 4 children, 20 men, and 10 women, while the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported 3 injuries, affecting 2 children and 1 woman, with no male injuries documented.

According to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a total of 2,408,299 individuals have been rescued in 4,594 operations carried out in flood-hit areas since June 26, as part of a coordinated response.

In a sweeping effort to safeguard lives, Punjab led the nationwide rescue operations with 2,264,500 individuals evacuated through 3,884 coordinated missions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed with 14,317 people rescued in 211 operations, while Sindh saw the evacuation of 127,447 individuals across 444 rescue efforts.

In the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan, 1,027 people were safely evacuated in 25 operations. Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported 940 rescues conducted through 18 missions.

Balochistan witnessed 19 individuals rescued in four operations, and the Islamabad Capital Territory saw 49 people evacuated in eight rescue efforts.

In a coordinated humanitarian effort, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in partnership with the Pakistan Army and other stakeholders, has distributed more than 173,569 relief items to communities impacted by recent flooding.

Essential supplies provided include tents, blankets, hygiene kits, ration bags, food packs, and safe drinking water. To bolster recovery operations, additional equipment such as solar panels, de-watering pumps, and generators has also been provided to flood-affected people.

Severe flooding has wreaked havoc nationwide, damaging at least 7,850 homes—with 1,945 completely destroyed and 5,905 partially damaged.

The disaster has also resulted in the loss of 6,180 livestock, further deepening the hardship faced by vulnerable communities already struggling with displacement and resource scarcity.

In a proactive move to support flood-affected communities, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established 2,326 relief and medical camps nationwide.

Among these, 694 medical camps have delivered treatment to 199,470 individuals, while 1,632 relief camps have provided shelter and essential services to 85,856 people, ensuring timely assistance to those in need.