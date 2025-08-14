Flag hoisting ceremony organized at IHC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):A flag hoisting ceremony was also organized at Islamabad High Court (IHC) to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and other judges participated in the ceremony in addition, officials of the High Court Bar and District Bar were also present.

The Chief Justice and other judges planted saplings after hoisting the flag. The Chief Justice also cut a cake on the occasion of Independence Day.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar said that such occasions are of great importance in the lives of independent nations. Love for the homeland comes from selfless service to the nation and the country. Allah Almighty granted freedom. All the armies, democratic institutions were strengthened. We stand to protect constitutional institutions, he said.

Justice Sarfaraz Dogar said that the war we fought was another passion. This is the only country that was built with the spirit of ‘La ilaha’. We thank Allah. We will work hard in our respective fields so that the dignity of this country increases.

He further said that when the neighboring country looked at us with ill will or evil eye, our Pakistani forces defended the country vigorously, which made the enemy realize that we are standing like a leaden wall to protect our homeland like military leaders.