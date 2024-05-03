FJWU hosts inaugural ceremony of online Internship Program (OIP) 2024

RAWALPINDI, May 03 (APP):Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Friday hosted the opening ceremony of the Online Internship Program (OIP) 2024 in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad and the All-Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC).

This momentous occasion marks the commencement of the fourth anniversary of the OIP, showcasing the unwavering commitment to fostering bilateral relations between Indonesia and Pakistan.

The ceremony, held at FJWU, was graced by distinguished guests including Rahmat Hindiarta, the Indonesian Chargé d’Affaires, and Mrs. Siti Nugraha Mauludiah, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Information & Public Diplomacy, who delivered the keynote speech.

Rahmat Hindiarta, in his introductory remarks, emphasized the importance of the OIP in promoting cross-cultural exchange and strengthening ties between Indonesia and Pakistan.

He highlighted the significance of initiatives like the OIP in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Information & Public Diplomacy, in her keynote speech, which she delivered online from Indonesia, reiterated Indonesia’s commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships with Pakistan and promoting gender equality through initiatives like the OIP. She emphasized the transformative potential of empowering women and the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing global challenges.

Professor Dr. Uzaira Rafique, the Vice-Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University, in her address, underscored the transformative potential of the OIP in empowering women and promoting cross-cultural understanding.

She highlighted the significance of initiatives like the OIP in nurturing future leaders committed to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Themed “Women Empowerment,” the OIP 2024 aims to initiate dialogues on pivotal issues such as Islam and nationalism, economic development, soft power diplomacy, climate change strategy, and cultural diversity. Esteemed women speakers from Indonesia will lead these sessions, offering invaluable insights and perspectives to participants.

Conducted online via Zoom, the program is scheduled to span 4-6 weeks, with weekly sessions designed to encourage active participation and exchange of ideas among the participants. Each university, including members of APWUC, has nominated 20-25 students, totaling 500 students per session.

FJWU extends its heartfelt appreciation to APWUC members, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad, and all participating universities for their unwavering support in making the OIP 2024, a remarkable success. Through collaborative endeavors like the OIP, FJWU reaffirms its commitment to fostering strong ties between Indonesia and Pakistan and creating a brighter future for generations to come.