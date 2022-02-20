Five terrorists killed, soldier embraces martyrdom in N Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI, Feb 20 (APP):As many as five terrorists got killed and a soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid intense exchange of fire during an intelligence based operation carried out on reported presence of terrorists in North Waziristan.

The Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on Sunday after reported presence of terrorists in North Waziristan District, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release The five terrorists who were killed during intense exchange of fire were identified as Terrorist Habib Nawaz alias Shakil, Terrorist Waheed Ullah, Terrorist Abdur Rehman, Terrorist Muhammad Ullah whereas the identification of fifth terrorist was in progress.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed (resident of Quetta, age – 28 years) who fought gallantly and inflicting casualties upon the terrorists, embraced shahadat (martyrdom) during intense fire exchange.

During the IBO, weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists which included sub machine guns, hand grenades and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.