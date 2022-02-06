Five soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorists’ attack from inside Afghan border

RAWALPINDI, Feb 06 (APP): As many as five soldiers of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists’ attack from inside Afghanistan across the international border, and inflicted heavy losses to terrorists who opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram District.

The Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Ajab Noor (resident of Karachi, age 34 years), Sepoy Ziaullah Khan (resident of Lakki Marwat, age 22 years), Sepoy Naheed Iqbal (resident of Karak, age 23 years, Sepoy Sameerullah Khan (resident of Bannu, age 18 years) and Sepoy Sajid Ali (resident of Bahawalnagar, age 27 years) who embraced shahadat (martyrdom) during fire exchange.

It added that as per intelligence reports, due to fire of Pakistan Army troops, the terrorists suffered heavy causalities.

The ISPR said, “Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities against Pakistan, in future.”

It added that Pakistan Army was determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave men further strengthen its resolve.