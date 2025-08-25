Five shopkeepers arrested in Bani Gala for overcharging

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Five shopkeepers were arrested in Bani Gala during a surprise inspection carried out by the Islamabad district administration.

The operation, launched on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, was aimed at curbing profiteering and ensuring that essential food items are sold at government-notified prices.

In this regard, Magistrate Mir Yameen led the inspection campaign, visiting grocery stores, marts, and fruit and vegetable shops across Bani Gala. The checking revealed several violations of the official price list, with sugar being sold above the government’s fixed rate and vendors offering substandard fruits and vegetables at irregular prices.

The shopkeepers involved were taken into custody on the spot and shifted to the Bani Gala Police Station for further legal action. The administration confirmed that strict proceedings would follow to discourage such practices in the future.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate said that the crackdown in Bani Gala was part of a wider campaign launched by the Islamabad district administration to regulate food prices and prevent exploitation of citizens. The deputy commissioner has directed magistrates across the capital to remain alert and take immediate action whenever profiteering or non-compliance with government pricing is found, he added.

For weeks, residents of Islamabad, particularly those in Bani Gala, have complained of rising costs of essentials such as sugar, fruits, and vegetables. Many accused shopkeepers of charging higher than the notified rates despite the administration’s price lists being available.

Officials also warned that the administration will not hesitate to impose stricter action if violations persist. They urged traders to cooperate by selling at official rates and maintaining quality standards, which they said would help avoid unnecessary penalties and legal consequences.

According to officials, surprise visits have been effective in catching violators off guard. Unlike scheduled checks, they prevent shopkeepers from temporarily lowering prices to escape penalties. The administration believes that this system has improved accountability and kept profiteering under control in many areas.

The administration has also called for public participation in the campaign against profiteering. Citizens have been urged to report overcharging or non-compliance with official price lists to designated complaint cells. Helplines have been established, and officials assured residents that immediate action will be taken on verified complaints.

The Islamabad administration has repeatedly stated that its priority is to make essential items accessible at fair and regulated prices. Officials said that the Bani Gala arrests demonstrate the seriousness of the campaign and send a strong message to shopkeepers across the city.