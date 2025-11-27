Thursday, November 27, 2025
National

Five newly elected PML-N MNAs sworn in

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday administered the oath to five newly elected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members of National Assembly during the session.
The lawmakers sworn in were Babar Nawaz Khan (NA-18 Haripur), Daniyal Ahmed (NA-104 Faisalabad), Muhammad Numan (NA-129 Lahore), Muhammad Tufail (NA-143 Sahiwal) and Mehmood Qadir Khan (NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan).
After taking oath, they signed the Roll of Members as required under parliamentary procedure.
