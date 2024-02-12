Election day banner

Five-day anti polio campaign arrangements finalized in Sukkur

A lady health worker is administering anti polio drops to a child during the anti-polio campaign in Korangi area
SUKKUR, Feb 12 (APP):Sukkur district administration on Monday has finalized arrangements for a five-day anti polio campaign from February 26 to March 2 to administer anti-polio drops to children under five years of age across the district.
Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements, the Deputy Commissioner said that 113,978 children under five years of age will be administered anti polio drops in a door to door campaign.
He said that more than 115 mobile teams have been formed to protect children from disabilities by administering anti-polio drops.
The deputy commissioner said polio camps would remain functional at bus stands, hospitals, railway stations and other public places.
District Health Officer, representatives from Rorary, WHO and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

