First-time toll plaza auction reflects govt commitment to transparency, Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):The Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, on Thursday hailed the first-time open auction of toll plazas in the country’s history, a positive step for the future, highlighting part of the government’s commitment to ensure transparency in all sectors.

An open auction for toll plazas across the country, organized by the National Highway Authority (NHA), was held at the Islamabad Convention Center, where bids were announced in the presence of all participants for the upcoming fiscal year. Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited the venue to personally oversee the auction proceedings, said a press release.

While speaking on the occasion, Aleem Khan stated that open auction was a part of a broader strategy to ensure transparency and accountability in departmental operations, expressing satisfaction with the auction proceedings.

“Holding the auction in front of the media would further strengthen public confidence in the institution of NHA.” He said.

He highlighted that under his guidance, NHA’s revenue has seen a record increase of Rs. 50 billion over the past one year.

Abdul Aleem Khan also conveyed his hopes that the NHA would continue to operate in the same transparent and efficient manner in the future.

Bidders participating in the open auction appreciated the efforts of the Minister, stating that this was the first time they had witnessed such a fair and transparent process of auction in the NHA. They also praised the initiative and expressed optimism about its long-term benefits.

On this occasion, the chairman of NHA and senior officials informed that the open auction process was widely advertised in national newspapers and media platforms. As per the briefing of the federal minister, open bidding for 72 toll plazas was successfully conducted.