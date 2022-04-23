First solar eclipse of year 2022 not to be visible from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday indicated that there will be a Partial Solar Eclipse on midnight between April 30 and May 01.

This is the first solar eclipse of the year 2022, however it will not be visible from Pakistan. The partial solar eclipse will be visible from southern South America, parts of Antarctica, over Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

According to the Pakistan Standard Time (PST) of different phases of solar eclipse, the Partial Eclipse would begin at 11:45 p.m. on April 30, while the eclipse would reach its maximum Maximum Eclipse at 01:42 a.m. on May 1 and it would end at 03:38 a.m. on the same day.