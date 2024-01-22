First phase of ‘Silt-cleaning’ drive in Punjab countinue till January 31

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Deputy Director at Punjab Irrigation Department Farooq Ahmad said on Monday that to solve the problem of water logging in Punjab, the provincial government has started a campaign for desilting over 17,000 km of canals in the whole province which first phase will conclude by the end of January.

Talking to PTV news channel, he said that removed silt through the crane, stating that the first phase would continue till January 31, while embankments of 5000 km long canals would also repaired in the second phase.

He stressed that the people should cooperate with the government during the drive and should avoid polluting the canal as the government could not do everything all alone.

The Deputy Director said that cleaning and silt-cleaning (bhal safai) in Punjab would hopefully be done in the best possible manner and all related arrangements were made to complete the project on its targeted time.

He said that banks of canals and rivers will also be strengthened with time as all relevant officers are actively visiting the site to ensure smooth working on the drive.

The high-level meetings were also held regarding the implementation of Bhal Safai campaign, he added.

He mentioned that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued clear instructions to make the clean-up (Bhal Safai) campaign a success.

Replying to a question, he said that the Punjab government was taking the help of LUMS experts for the scientific management of the water resources.

In concluded remarks he further appealed to the citizens to realize their responsibilities and not to dump dirt and garbage in the canals, adding, that only the farmer knew the real benefits of good sanitation and that the people of the village had to wait every year for the Bhal-Safi campaign.