First meeting of SCO Council of National Coordinators to be held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Under Pakistan’s Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) for 2026–27, the first meeting of the Council of National Coordinators (CNC) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would be convened in Islamabad from 28–30 September 2026.

The meeting would be chaired by the National Coordinator of the SCO for Pakistan and attended by National Coordinators from SCO Member States, along with representatives of the SCO Secretariat.

The National Coordinators would discuss a wide range of issues relating to SCO cooperation and coordination, including the programme of activities under Pakistan’s Chairmanship, preparations for upcoming SCO meetings and events, and other matters on the agenda of the Organization.

As the Chair of the SCO CHS for 2026–27, Pakistan would seek to advance the organization’s objectives under the theme “Turning Vision into Action: Connectivity, Innovation and Shared Prosperity.” In this regard, Pakistan’s Chairmanship would focus on promoting greater connectivity, fostering innovation, enhancing economic cooperation, and strengthening people-to-people contacts, with a view to translating the shared vision of member states into practical and mutually beneficial initiatives. Pakistan would work closely with all member states and the SCO Secretariat to advance these priorities and further strengthen cooperation within the SCO.

The meeting marks an important initial engagement under Pakistan’s Chairmanship and would contribute to preparations for various high-level engagements and activities to be undertaken during the Chairmanship, including the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State to be hosted by Pakistan in August 2027.