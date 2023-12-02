First Lady for greater participation of women in workforce

KARACHI, Dec 02 (APP): While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Professor Shahida Kazi Women Complex at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), First Lady Begum Samina Alvi has called for taking steps to ensure greater participation of women in the workforce for their socio-economic empowerment. She also stressed the need to provide a conducive and friendly environment for women, especially female journalists, at workplaces to increase women’s inclusion in mainstream economic activities.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi inaugurated the Shahida Kazi Women Complex, which offers daycare facilities for women, a gym, work stations, restrooms, digital platforms, and entertainment spaces. The inaugural ceremony was attended by President KPC, Mr Saeed Ahmed Sarbazi, Director General (PR) of Press Information Department (PID) Karachi, Ms Iram Tanvir, Secretary Press Club, Mr. Shoaib Ahmed, Chairman of Gohar Group of Companies, Mr Muhammad Hanif Gohar, and members of the Karachi Press Club.

Addressing the occasion, Begum Samina Alvi urged the media, especially female journalists, to play their role in highlighting women’s issues and creating awareness about their rights. She said that female journalists could prove an asset for their organization by bringing a unique journalistic perspective and could also effectively highlight various issues being faced by women in the country.

The First Lady lauded the establishment of the first-ever Women’s Complex at KPC, saying that it would facilitate working women in the performance of their professional responsibilities, besides taking care of their families. She also urged the need for the creation of a harassment-free work environment to encourage women’s participation in mainstream economic activities. She remarked that women made up almost half the population of the country, and it was impossible for the country to progress without their inclusion in the workforce.

Begum Alvi said that the media should continue to play its role in creating awareness about important socio-economic issues, including breast cancer, the rights and facilitation of persons with disabilities, and the importance of mental health and well-being. She said that due to the support from the media, her awareness campaign on breast cancer had yielded positive results, and different hospitals in the country had witnessed an improvement in the reporting of early-stage breast cancer cases.

Begum Samina Alvi also appreciated the fact that the complex carried the name of Prof. Shahida Kazi, who had a remarkable influence on many journalists in Karachi. She said that the creation of such facilities, especially daycare centres at the workplace, was not only necessary but imperative to encourage women in professional careers.

Secretary of the Press Club, Mr. Shoaib Ahmed, said that the establishment of the Complex was a small but important step in the right direction to socially uplift women in Pakistan, especially in the field of journalism. He said that the creation of a separate space on the demand of female members of the KPC would also help motivate female journalists.

Ms Iram Tanvir lauded KPC for being the first press club in Pakistan and for inaugurating a complex solely dedicated to encouraging and facilitating women. She added that the complex would ensure diversity and inclusivity in the field of journalism. On this occasion, Begum Samina Arif Alvi was also granted lifetime membership by the President of KPC.