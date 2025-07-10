First Lady calls for renewed national commitment on World Population Day 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP): First Lady, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Thursday in her message on World Population Day urged all segments of society to prioritize the health, dignity, and empowerment of every individual, particularly women, children, and youth.

“On this day, we are reminded not only of numbers, but of the lives and stories behind them—of the mothers, children, and families who form the heart of our nation,” the First Lady said in her statement.

“Our focus must remain on ensuring that every mother is healthy, every child is safe, and every family is given the opportunity to thrive.”

Recognizing the country’s ongoing challenges in maternal health, child welfare, and youth empowerment, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari underscored the need for stronger investment in family planning, reproductive health, education, and social protection systems.

“This is not merely a matter of development, it is a matter of dignity, equity, and justice,” she emphasized. “By prioritizing the well-being of our people, we secure the future of our nation.”

The theme of World Population Day 2025, “Empowering Young People to Shape the Families They Want in a Fair and Hopeful World,” strongly resonates with Pakistan’s demographic realities, where the majority of the population is under 30 years of age.

The First Lady highlighted the necessity of creating an inclusive environment where young people can thrive, contribute meaningfully to society, and make informed life decisions.

“Our youth are not only our future, they are our present,” she noted. “We must ensure they have access to quality education, comprehensive healthcare, economic opportunities, and a voice in decisions that affect them. Empowering them is essential to building a just, peaceful, and sustainable Pakistan.”

Reaffirming her personal commitment to the well-being of all Pakistanis, the First Lady called on the government, civil society, and the private sector to join hands in building a nation where every life is valued, and every generation empowered.

She concluded her message by echoing the words of her late mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, from the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo: “I dream of a Pakistan, of an Asia, of a world where every pregnancy is planned and every child conceived is nurtured, loved, educated, and supported.”

World Population Day, observed annually on July 11, aims to raise awareness of population issues and highlight the importance of investing in human development.