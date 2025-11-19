First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visits Abu Dhabi Art 2025

- Advertisement -

ABU DHABI, Nov 18 (APP): First Lady, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, visited Abu Dhabi Art 2025 on Tuesday, at Manarat Al Saadiyat, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi under the patronage of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Senior representatives of the Department of Culture and Tourism received the First Lady on her arrival, a Presidency’s news release said.

The First Lady toured a wide range of galleries and pavilions from different parts of the world. She met artists, curators and exhibitors and appreciated the creative work on display as well as the conversations it encouraged. She said that artistic exchange supports understanding between societies and helps deepen cultural ties.

Abu Dhabi Art is the annual culmination of a year-round visual arts programme and brings together local and international galleries presenting modern and contemporary works. The fair also hosts exhibitions, commissions and installations that highlight diverse perspectives in global art.