First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari urges citizens to heed safety guidelines in flood-prone areas

NAWABSHAH, Sep 04 (APP): First Lady and Member of the National Assembly Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Thursday urged residents of flood-prone areas to strictly follow precautionary guidelines and respect any evacuation requests from authorities.

The First Lady made these remarks during her visit to flood preparedness sites along the S.M. Bund at Mudd Bungalow and Mudd Mangli point, where she reviewed ongoing relief and safety measures.

“Your lives are precious, and no unnecessary risk should be taken in the face of natural calamities,” she said while talking to citizens.

She said, “Nawabshah’s people are not alone in this difficult time. Protecting lives, homes, fields, and livestock from the rising waters will be a great challenge, but together we can overcome it.”

Accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Bibi Aseefa inspected relief camps run by the irrigation, health, livestock, and Rescue 1122 departments. She also visited Meharabpur to assess precautionary arrangements being put in place for vulnerable communities.

Officials briefed her that Mudd Mangli point remains one of the most sensitive points where potential flooding could cause severe damage. To reduce pressure from the river flow, the Irrigation Department has constructed protective structures, including T-spurs, J-spurs, and sloping studs. Heavy machinery and a stockpile of stones have also been placed nearby for immediate response in case of breaches, while continuous patrolling ensures round-the-clock monitoring of the embankment.

Rescue 1122 officials briefed her that their camps are fully equipped with boats, life jackets, scuba sets, and ropes to respond to any emergency, while a medical camp at Mudd Bungalow is treating around 80 patients daily.

Expressing satisfaction with the administration’s work, the First Lady said: “I am pleased to see that the local administration is deploying its best resources and skills to prepare for the safety and rehabilitation of potentially affected communities. Effective coordination between departments, close monitoring, and advanced planning are essential if we are to manage this challenge successfully.”

She concluded by urging citizens to cooperate fully with the authorities, adding that any negligence could escalate into a crisis.