First-ever KOICA President visit marks new chapter in Pak-Korea energy partnership

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP):History was made as Chang Won-sam, President of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), became the first KOICA President to visit Pakistan, inaugurating the Pakistan-Korea PV Module Testing Laboratory in a ceremony that symbolizes the deepening bonds between two nations committed to sustainable development.

The inauguration ceremony, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with KOICA on Friday, brought together senior officials from both countries to celebrate this landmark achievement in sustainable energy development.

The officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology, KOICA, and other partner organizations attended the event, underscoring the strong collaborative spirit behind this initiative.

“This project is especially meaningful for me, as it is for the first time that a KOICA President has come to Pakistan,” President Chang Won-sam said at the ceremony. “For the past two days, I have been truly impressed by the country’s huge potential. Pakistan sits at the unique crossroads between Asia and the Middle East. It has rich natural resources and, above all, an energetic and talented young population.”

The KOICA President emphasized that securing sustainable and reliable energy would be vital for building Pakistan’s bright future. “Pakistan has an abundance of sunshine which is a real opportunity. With the government’s strong commitment to solar energy and clear public support, I believe Pakistan is in a great position to accelerate its transition to clean and green energy,” he stated.

Through this project, Korea aims to help Pakistan build its capacity to test and certify solar PV modules to international standards. “We look forward to working closely together to support a more sustainable and resilient energy future,” President Chang added, extending sincere appreciation to all partners involved.

President Chang also highlighted the deepening partnership between Korea and Pakistan since establishing diplomatic ties in 1983, with the opening of KOICA’s Country Office in Islamabad in 2010 representing another important step.

“Korea will continue to be a reliable and committed partner for Pakistan in the area of development cooperation. I hope today’s project will help Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global energy sector,” he concluded.

Dr. Jaesang Park, Project Manager at KOICA, noted that Korea and Pakistan have developed a mutually beneficial relationship in various fields. “This project reflects how much the Korean government focuses on Pakistan’s development. Renewable energy projects in Pakistan, especially solar power, are rapidly growing sectors and key elements in coping with climate and energy issues. The completion of this testing lab is expected to significantly contribute to the development of Pakistan’s solar power industry,” he said, adding that “Pakistan’s success is Korea’s success.”

Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Shahid Iqbal Baloch, delivered an inspiring address celebrating Korea’s remarkable transformation. “Whenever the world speaks of Korea, it speaks of a miracle — a miracle born not of luck but of unshaken courage,” he said, recounting how Korea rebuilt itself through hard work, political vision, and education after being devastated by war.

“The nation was once reduced to ashes, divided by war, devastated beyond imagination, yet it chose not to surrender but to rise. Korea’s story is of determination itself. They rebuilt their nation through hard work, political vision, and above all, education — education that shapes minds, empowers communities, and opens doors no one believed possible,” Baloch stated.

Quoting a Korean proverb “a frog in a well cannot see the ocean”, Baloch noted that Korea chose to climb out of that well to embrace possibilities, and today the world knows Korea as a symbol of innovation, technological excellence, and human resilience.

“The establishment of this lab is not merely a technical achievement but a testament to the enduring friendship between our nations,” he stated. “It represents Korea’s belief in Pakistan’s potential and commitment to work forward with ambition, confidence, and clarity.”

Citing a great Korean leader who said, “We must dare to dream and dare to make that dream come true,” Baloch declared, “Today, through this laboratory, we take the step to move forward to realize the dream that Pakistan is ready to meet global standards with pride. This will enrich our renewable sector, uplift our industrial capabilities, and create skilled opportunities for youth. It will bring science closer to society and quality closer to industry.” He thanked KOICA and all who stood with Pakistan on this journey.

The ceremony featured several significant moments. Earlier, the Federal Secretary and KOICA President conducted a flag-raising ceremony, followed by a plaque unveiling marking the inauguration of the laboratory as a beacon of technological advancement for the country’s renewable energy sector.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the formal opening of this historic partnership for the inauguration of the Pakistan-Korea PV Module Testing Laboratory.

The Pakistan-Korea PV Module Testing Laboratory, a joint project of the Ministry of Science and Technology and KOICA, represents a crucial step in enriching Pakistan’s renewable sector, uplifting industrial capabilities, and creating skilled opportunities for youth, bringing science closer to society and quality closer to industry.