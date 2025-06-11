Fire breaks out in Margalla Hills, ICT admin issues ban on barbecue, bonfires

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):A fire broke out on the slopes of the Margalla Hills on Wednesday, prompting immediate action by the Islamabad district administration.

The assistant commissioner concerned reached the spot to monitor the situation. Firefighting teams launched an operation to control the blaze, which had started in a forested section of the hills.

According to a spokesperson of the district administration, over 50 firefighters were actively involved in the operation. The official expressed confidence that the fire would be brought under control soon. The cause of the fire had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

The Margalla Hills, which attract visitors year-round for hiking and picnicking, often face fire incidents during dry weather. Authorities believe many of these fires are linked to human activities, particularly careless disposal of burning material or illegal bonfires.

The incident has occurred just days after Eid-ul-Azha, when families often head to the hills and green belts for barbecues and picnics. In light of the fire and rising temperatures, the district administration has reinforced restrictions already in place to prevent such gatherings in sensitive forest areas.

The spokesperson said that Section 144 has been imposed, banning barbecues and bonfires in all green belts and across the Margalla Hills National Park. Officials have clarified that no fire-related activity is allowed in these areas under the current orders.

A notification had issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General stated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating these restrictions. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure full implementation of the ban during and after the Eid holidays.

The notification emphasized that fire incidents not only destroy natural habitats but also threaten wildlife and endanger public safety. The administration said such steps were necessary to protect the environment and avoid emergencies during the festive season.

Authorities have also urged citizens to act responsibly during outdoor visits and avoid any activities that may pose a fire risk. The public has been asked to report any suspicious activity or smoke sighting immediately to the district helpline or relevant authorities.

The capital city often sees an increase in public outings during Eid holidays. While open-air gatherings and meals are common, officials say fire risks rise significantly in dry weather when grass and trees are more likely to catch fire from even small flames or discarded coal.

The district administration has also asked families to consider safer public spaces and avoid forested zones for Eid picnics. Temporary signs and warning banners have been placed at various points along hiking trails and entry roads to the hills.

Meanwhile, firefighting teams continue their efforts to fully extinguish the ongoing fire. No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.