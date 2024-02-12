Election day banner

Firdous Ashiq reches out IHC to get protective bail

Firdous Ashiq reches out IHC to get protective bail
ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Former federal minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, seeking protective bail in the case registered at Sadar police station, Sialkot, for interfering in the polling proceedings on February 8.
Firdous Ashiq Awan named ASI Amjab Ali among the parties in the plea and requested protective bail, enabling her to approach the Sessions Court in Sialkot.
It may be mentioned that ASI Amjab Ali had filed an FIR against the former federal minister on charges of misbehaving with  officials and obstruction the government functions.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services