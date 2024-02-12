Firdous Ashiq reches out IHC to get protective bail

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Former federal minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, seeking protective bail in the case registered at Sadar police station, Sialkot, for interfering in the polling proceedings on February 8.

Firdous Ashiq Awan named ASI Amjab Ali among the parties in the plea and requested protective bail, enabling her to approach the Sessions Court in Sialkot.

It may be mentioned that ASI Amjab Ali had filed an FIR against the former federal minister on charges of misbehaving with officials and obstruction the government functions.