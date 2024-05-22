FIR registered as per Rauf Hassan’s request: ICT Police

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday rejected the objections of PTI Spokesman Rauf Hassan on the First Information Report (FIR) registered against unknown transgenders for attacking him on Tuesday.

According to an ICT Police spokesman, the FIR was lodged on the basis of a written application submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader bearing his signatures and a thumb impression, and relevant sections of law, including murder attempt and threat to kill, besides causing injuries.

Rauf Hassan’s legal team was also present when he submitted the request for lodging of the case, he added.

It may be mentioned that the case of attack on Rauf Hassan has been registered against unknown assailants at the Abpara Police Station.

According to the FIR, Rauf Hassan was going to the parking lot of the news channel after participating in a TV programme, when he was attacked. Firstly a transgender-looking man attacked him, and then three more outlaws who also appeared to be transgenders, joined their accomplice.

The FIR stated that an attempt was made to killing him by cutting his neck veins with a sharp instrument. As he tried to save his neck, he got a cut on his cheek.

Rauf Hassan and PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub, in a press conference on Wednesday, alleged that the Islamabad Police were trying to sabotage the case.