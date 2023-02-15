Finance (Supplementary) Bill-2023: Dar suggests Rs 40 bln increase in BISP budget

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government had suggested a Rs 40 billion increase in the budget of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to protect downtrodden segments of the society from the impact of increasing inflation.

“The government has proposed to increase the BISP budget from Rs 360 billion to Rs 400, allocating Rs 40 billion addition funds to benefit the (BISP) beneficiaries,” he said while presenting the Finance (Supplementary) Bill-2023 in Lower House of the Parliament.