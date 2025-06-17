Finance Ministry actively engaged with Senate recommendations for Budget 2025-26: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday assured the Senate that the Ministry of Finance and all relevant departments are actively considering the Senate’s recommendations during the ongoing budget discussions for fiscal year 2025–26.

Responding to a query raised by Opposition Leader Senator Shibli Faraz, he clarified that both the Senate and National Assembly Finance Committees are holding daily meetings.

These sessions include participation from the Finance Minister, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials, and representatives from all political parties, he added.

He emphasized that the Senate is playing its constitutional role in the budget process by forwarding its recommendations to the National Assembly.

“All Senators put forward their suggestions and objections, and voting takes place when required,” he said.

Azam Tarar said that he is personally attending the meetings and relevant departments are closely following the proceedings.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to transparency and collaboration, Azam Tarar said that under the current leadership, ministers are not only present in the House but also actively engaged in committee meetings — a contrast to previous years when only a Minister of State would attend.

Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui also acknowledged the validity of the Opposition Leader’s concerns, saying that the suggestions being raised deserve proper attention.

He reassured the House that senior officials from the Finance Ministry are in attendance during the sessions, taking detailed notes and that the Finance Minister himself is overseeing the process.

Siddiui said the Senators are submitting their recommendations in writing to the concerned committees, ensuring their input is formally recorded and reviewed./APP rzr-tsw-mkz