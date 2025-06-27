HomeNationalFinance Minister lays budgetary documents in NA
Finance Minister lays budgetary documents in NA

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday laid key budgetary documents before the National Assembly in accordance with Article 83 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
The documents tabled before the House included the Schedule of Authorized Expenditure for the fiscal year 2025-26, the Schedule of Supplementary Authorized Expenditure for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25, and the Schedule of Excess Authorized Expenditure for 2023-24.
