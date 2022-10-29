Finance Minister Ishaq Dar calls on CM Sindh

KARACHI, Oct 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM house, here, on Saturday.

The Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

The finance minister and CM discussed financial matters pertaining to the federation and the Sindh province.

They also discussed the devastation caused by the floods and rains in the province; and the rehabilitation process of the affectees.