Finance Minister condemns martyrdom of two Customs officials in DIKhan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the incident of firing on Customs Officials in Dera Ismael Khan while performing anti-smuggling duties.

The finance minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two officials of Customs Department in the incident, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences and unwavering support to families of the martyrs in these testing times. The Minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured Customs officials in the incident.

He said that sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain and expressed resolve that the smugglers will be dealt with iron hands. The Minister said that FBR and Pakistan Customs will continue their anti-smuggling operations for elimination of the menace of smuggling from the country.