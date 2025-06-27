Finance Minister announces five honorariums for budget session staff

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday announced a special honorarium equal to five basic salaries for government employees who performed duties during the federal budget session.

Speaking at the conclusion of the session in the National Assembly, he said the reward was in recognition of the dedicated efforts of officers and staff from the National Assembly, Senate, and various government departments.

He praised the secretaries and additional secretaries of both houses for their hard work and professionalism.

The minister especially highlighted the efforts of the legislative team, who worked late into the night to ensure accurate and error-free budget documents.

He also acknowledged the valuable contribution of the Law and Justice Division.

In addition, he thanked the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) teams, including those working in the opposition lobby and the National Assembly library, for their timely and consistent support during the session.