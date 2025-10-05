FII Institute to host record-breaking global investment summit in Riyadh

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, October 05 (APP):The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute on Sunday announced that the ninth edition of its flagship conference – FII9 – will feature an unprecedented lineup of over 600 prominent speakers and 20 heads of state, making it the largest and most influential gathering since the institute’s establishment.

According to SPA, scheduled to take place in Riyadh from October 27 to 30, 2025, under the theme “The Key to Prosperity,” the conference will bring together world leaders, investors, policymakers, CEOs, innovators, and changemakers to explore actionable strategies for shared global prosperity.

“Prosperity is the common aspiration of nations, economies, and individuals alike,” said Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of the FII Institute. “The participation of over 600 speakers and 20 heads of state underscores a global commitment to shaping the next era of sustainable growth, technological innovation, and human development.”

The four-day event will feature high-level plenaries, interactive forums, and collaborative working groups addressing critical global issues – including inclusive economic growth amid uncertainty, responsible adoption of artificial intelligence, climate resilience, sustainable energy transitions, entrepreneurship, innovation, and talent empowerment.

FII9 will also seek to strengthen collaboration between the Global North and Global South, promoting equity, opportunity, and mutual progress.

By convening this exceptional coalition of global leaders, the FII Institute aims to unlock new pathways to prosperity through transformative investments, international partnerships, and innovative policy solutions that advance humanity and sustainable development worldwide.