FIA tightens airport checks with AI and specialized units for passengers across all categories: Deputy Director warns

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):FIA Karachi Deputy Director Immigration Shahzad Akbar on Thursday alerted the public as scrutiny of Pakistani travelers at airports intensified, warning that passengers from high-risk to low-risk categories and passport categories will be strictly checked amid concerns over illegal agents and human smuggling networks.

During an exclusive interview with a local media outlet, FIA Deputy Director Shahzad Akbar emphasized that while the government focuses on boosting foreign remittances, it must be done through legal channels, warning that illegal agents operating online are under strict surveillance and will face severe action.

He further explained that Pakistani travelers heading abroad are now facing stricter screening by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at airports. The move targets organized begging mafias and human smuggling networks that misuse Pakistani passports, engage in illegal activities overseas and harm the country’s reputation.

Shahzad Akbar added that the FIA has intensified investigations to curb such illegal travel, dismantle facilitation networks, and prevent misuse of travel documents. AI-assisted profiling and specialized risk analysis units are being used to identify high-risk passengers and enforce stricter document checks.

Shahzad warned that human trafficking and migrant smuggling remain a serious threat.

He revealed that transit routes and “dummy” travel paths are under close surveillance, with AI-assisted profiling and specialized risk analysis units deployed to track high-risk passengers.

He highlighted how some travelers attempt to manipulate family visas into individual work visas or other categories, prompting rigorous checks on e-visas, study visas and all supporting documents.

The FIA is also investigating illegal agents, hundi payments and passenger off-loading practices used to bypass regulations.

The Deputy Director stressed that these measures aim to protect genuine travelers, curb misuse by illegal networks, and safeguard Pakistan’s international reputation. He urged the public to stay vigilant and cooperate with authorities to ensure strict compliance at all airports.