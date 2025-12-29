FIA seizes Rs1.99 biln, arrests 667 in nationwide hawala, illegal currency crackdown

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intensified its nationwide crackdown against hawala, hundi and illegal currency exchange, seizing currency worth over Rs1.99 billion and arresting 667 suspects during 2025.

An official told APP on Monday that the action was taken on the directions of Director General FIA Rifat Mukhtar Raja, under a countrywide campaign against unlicensed currency dealers and financial crimes.

During the year, FIA conducted 523 raids, registered 546 cases and completed investigations into 174 inquiries related to hawala, hundi and illegal currency exchange.

The official said that raids resulted in the recovery of foreign and local currency worth Rs1.99 billion, including US$777,868, other foreign currencies worth over Rs 320 million, and more than Rs 1.45 billion in Pakistani currency.

He said arrests were made across different zones, including 199 in Peshawar, 120 in Balochistan, 101 in Karachi, 70 in Multan, 63 in Kohat, 58 in Lahore, 22 in Islamabad, 15 in Faisalabad and 14 in Hyderabad.

According to the official, the arrested suspects were involved in illegal currency exchange without valid licences. Several plazas, markets and shops were also sealed during the operations.

He added that FIA carried out the raids with the support of other law enforcement agencies and is utilising all available resources to dismantle illegal financial networks.

The official said strict legal action would be ensured against those involved in foreign currency smuggling, while international agents linked to illegal currency trade are also being pursued.

FIA reaffirmed its commitment to curb financial crimes and ensure transparency and stability in the country’s financial system.