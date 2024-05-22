FIA retrieves 6,096 acres of land of Evacuee Trust

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): The Senate was informed on Wednesday that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has retrieved 6,096 acres land of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) worth Rs. 40 billion and handed over to the board.

Replying to a question, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that as per report from FIA ACC Islamabad Circle, 116 Kanal agricultural land of ETPB situated in village Neka, Tehsil Fateh Jang, District Attock was got vacated and handed over to ETPB by FIA.

The minister said that FIA takes action against the officials, who are held responsible in commission of irregularities in the matter of properties lying in trust with the Board.

FIA takes action as per law in retrieving the properties belonging to the Federal Government of Pakistan, and restore the same to the Federal Government.