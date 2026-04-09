FIA Reports Over 10,600 Arrivals at Taftan Amid Regional Tensions

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Amid heightened regional tensions and the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Iran, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has strengthened its border management and immigration operations at the Taftan Border Crossing, one of Pakistan’s primary land links with Iran.

According to an updated situation report, a total of 10,619 passengers arrived at FIA Taftan between 28 February and 08 April 2026. The influx largely comprises Pakistani nationals, including students, pilgrims, and other travelers returning from Iran due to the evolving security environment.

FIA officials stated that immigration staff at Taftan have been deployed around the clock to ensure swift processing, proper documentation, and the facilitation of all incoming passengers. Authorities emphasized that strict security and immigration protocols are being followed, with continuous coordination among federal and provincial departments to manage the steady inflow.

Situated in Chagai District, the Taftan border remains a critical gateway for cross-border movement and trade between Pakistan and Iran. Despite regional challenges, immigration and border management operations continue uninterrupted.

The FIA reiterated its commitment to maintaining secure, orderly, and humane border procedures while extending maximum assistance to Pakistani citizens and other travelers entering the country during this period.