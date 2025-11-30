FIA offloads two for fake passport stamps

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration unit at Islamabad International Airport foiled an attempt by two passengers to travel abroad using fake passport stamps, officials said on Saturday.

An FIA official told APP on Sunday that the passengers, identified as Ameen Khan and Habibullah, were offloaded from an international flight bound for Malaysia. The spokesperson said the two men belonged to Peshawar and Buner.

He said FIA immigration officers detected that the passengers’ passports carried fake departure stamps as well as forged Malaysian arrival stamps, indicating an attempt to falsify their travel history.

The official said both passengers were handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Islamabad for further legal action. More arrests and legal proceedings are expected as the investigation continues.