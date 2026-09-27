FIA nurses fraud case: Two convicted, Rs 9.2 mlin compensation ordered for 92 victims

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad Zone has secured the conviction of two men in a major immigration fraud case involving 92 Pakistani nurses who were sent to Saudi Arabia on fake experience certificates and deported within a month, with the court awarding prison terms, fines and Rs9.2 million compensation for the affected nurses.

According to an FIA official, Judge Abdul Rehman Muhammad Arif of the Special Court (Central), Rawalpindi, announced the verdict in FIR No. 103/2024, registered at FIA Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) Islamabad under relevant provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code, Emigration Ordinance 1979 and Prevention of Corruption Act 1947.

The case involved 92 Pakistani nurses who were sent to Saudi Arabia on the basis of fake experience certificates. The nurses were deported within about a month after reaching Saudi Arabia, prompting the FIA investigation that eventually led to the prosecution and conviction of the accused.

The official said progress reports in the high-profile case were also regularly submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The main accused, Ghulam Zulfiqar Ali alias Mian Zulfiqar, was awarded seven years’ rigorous imprisonment each under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with a fine of Rs100,000 under each section.

He was further sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment each under Sections 18 and 22 of the Emigration Ordinance 1979, with a fine of Rs200,000 under each section. The sentences will run concurrently.

In addition to the imprisonment and fines, the court ordered Ghulam Zulfiqar under Section 544-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure to pay Rs100,000 to each of the 92 affected nurses — a total compensation of Rs9.2 million.

The compensation will be distributed among the affected nurses through the Director FIA Islamabad. The conviction and Rs9.2 million compensation order have also been independently reported.

The second accused, Ghulam Farid, was sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs200,000 under Section 18 of the Emigration Ordinance 1979.

He was, however, acquitted of charges under Section 22 of the Emigration Ordinance and Sections 420, 468 and 471 of the PPC after being given the benefit of doubt.

Following the verdict, both convicts were sent to Central Jail Rawalpindi.

The FIA official said the conviction was secured following investigation and prosecution carried out under the supervision of the Director FIA Islamabad Zone and Deputy Director Afzal Khan Niazi.

Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Kashif Riaz Awan, Sub-Inspector Ehtesham Gondal and AD Legal Salahuddin worked on evidence collection, investigation and preparation of the challan that led to the court proceedings.

The FIA Islamabad Zone said the successful prosecution reflected its continued action against immigration fraud and human trafficking, adding that those involved in exploiting people through fraudulent overseas employment schemes would continue to be brought before the law.