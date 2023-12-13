FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Rawalpindi apprehended a human smuggler during a raid at a hotel in Faizabad, uncovering a cache of passports in the process.

Acting upon the directives of Director Islamabad Zone, Rana Abdul Jabbar, and under the supervision of Deputy Director Kamran Aamir Khan (PSP, QPM) of FIA/AHTC RWP, a rapid raid operation was executed by FIA officials at room number 207 of a private hotel in Faizabad, Rawalpindi.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Anis-ur-Rehman, with the raid exposing a stash of Pakistani passports. Anis-ur-Rehman, the apprehended individual, confessed to his involvement in a covert operation aimed at sending people abroad for employment.

The FIA team, under the leadership of Sub Inspector Shammas Gondal, along with ASI Niaz Mir, HC Allah Dino, and FC Kash ur Rahman, seized the passports and promptly initiated legal proceedings against the arrested individuals and a well-organized human trafficking network.

Apart from the primary arrest, the FIR officially names two other individuals, Irfan Ullah and Waqar, as nominees.