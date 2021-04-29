ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has nabbed 5831 human traffickers, human smugglers and agents during the last three years who were also sentenced by the trail courts.

According to the official source, a total of 14,595 cases were registered against human smugglers and 8125 persons were convicted from the courts during last three years.

He said that FIA is responsible to regulate the exit / entry of passengers traveling from and arriving into the country. Significant efforts have been made in curbing human trafficking as well as smuggling and performance of FIA during the last three years remained satisfactory, he maintained.

Regarding efforts to check such crime, the source said that FIA is an active member of an Inter-Agency. Task Force (IATF) established to coordinate the efforts of different federal and provincial agencies to curb the menace of illegal Immigration through porous western border.

FIA has established Case Management System (CMS) for Immigration offices and round the clock helpline service has been started for lodging complaints and providing support.

Moreover, he said FIA in collaboration of UNODC has delivered police sensitization trainings and awareness sessions to sensitize Police on issues related to human trafficking and migrant smuggling (HTMS) amongst the civil society.

FIA is vigilant about human smuggling and human trafficking of women and children and strict action is being ensured in such cases, he maintained.

Two new acts, i.e. Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018, and Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 with enhanced punishments are being enacted. Being comprehensive, these acts are very helpful to tackle the problem of human smuggling/ trafficking.

He said that FIA and Police are the law enforcement agencies to take cognizance of crimes punishable under above said acts.

In January 2021, he said the federal cabinet approved the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Rules, 2020, and Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Rules, 2020, which would be really helpful to check this crime.