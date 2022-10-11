FIA lodges FIR against Imran Khan, others in connection with foreign funding

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Corporate Banking Circle on Tuesday lodged a case against 11 persons, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in connection with the foreign funding case.

According to the first information report (FIR), the accused, including Imran Khan, Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younas, Amir Kiyani, Tariq Sheikh, and Tariq Shafi had violated the Foreign Exchange Act.

The accused were beneficiaries of the party’s account in a private bank account, whose manager had also been nominated in the case, the FIR said.

It further stated that a bank account was created in the name of Naya Pakistan, and the bank manager allowed to operate that illegal account, while $2.1 million were deposited by the Abraaj Group of Companies in it.

The PTI submitted Arif Naqvi’s affidavit to the Election Commission of Pakistan, which was a false one as the Abraaj Group also deposited money in the party’s account, it added.