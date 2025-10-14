FIA Launches Crackdown on Religious Group Involved in Anti-State Violence and Money Laundering

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intensified legal and financial actions against a religious group allegedly involved in anti-state protests and violent activities, according to an official statement issued by the agency’s Directorate of Public Relations.

The FIA Lahore Zone has begun a comprehensive investigation into the group’s financial networks, scrutinizing the bank accounts and assets of several senior office bearers and members based on verified evidence.

Officials confirmed that multiple bank accounts have already been frozen, which were reportedly being used to fund violent demonstrations. The process of placing key individuals involved in illegal financing and monetary assistance on the Stop List is currently underway.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the agency is strictly enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against all elements engaged in unlawful financial operations.

Further investigations are ongoing, and additional legal measures are expected as more evidence emerges.