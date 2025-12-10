FIA, Interpol Bring Back Proclaimed Offender Taimoor Hasan From Saudi Arabia

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): In a major breakthrough against transnational fugitives, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in coordination with Interpol has successfully arrested and repatriated proclaimed offender Taimoor Hasan from Saudi Arabia.
According to an official statement shared by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on his social media account X, the suspect had been wanted by Punjab Police for the past four years. Acting on a Red Notice issued by FIA, Interpol authorities detained Hasan in Saudi Arabia and handed him over to Pakistani officials.
FIA Immigration Islamabad formally transferred custody of the accused to Punjab Police upon his arrival in Pakistan.
The Interior Minister praised the efforts of FIA’s National Central Bureau (NCB), calling the operation another significant success in the ongoing crackdown on absconders.“Well done, Team FIA,” Naqvi said in his statement.

