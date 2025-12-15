Monday, December 15, 2025
HomeNationalFIA foils escape bid of kidnapping, rape suspect at Islamabad airport
National

FIA foils escape bid of kidnapping, rape suspect at Islamabad airport

11
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration officials arrested a man wanted in kidnapping and rape cases while he was attempting to flee the country from Islamabad International Airport.
An official told APP on Monday that the accused, identified as Ajmal Mahmood, was intercepted by FIA Immigration during clearance for an international flight. He said the suspect was trying to escape abroad through an international airline when immigration staff, acting on the stop list, took him into custody.
The official said Ajmal Mahmood was wanted by Islamabad Police in cases involving kidnapping and rape, registered at Shehzad Town Police Station, and his name had already been placed on the stop list due to the seriousness of the charges.
Following his arrest at the airport, the accused was handed over to Islamabad Police for further legal proceedings.
The official added that FIA Immigration remains vigilant at all entry and exit points to prevent suspects involved in serious crimes from fleeing the country, and such actions will continue to ensure the rule of law.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan