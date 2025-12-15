FIA foils escape bid of kidnapping, rape suspect at Islamabad airport

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration officials arrested a man wanted in kidnapping and rape cases while he was attempting to flee the country from Islamabad International Airport.

An official told APP on Monday that the accused, identified as Ajmal Mahmood, was intercepted by FIA Immigration during clearance for an international flight. He said the suspect was trying to escape abroad through an international airline when immigration staff, acting on the stop list, took him into custody.

The official said Ajmal Mahmood was wanted by Islamabad Police in cases involving kidnapping and rape, registered at Shehzad Town Police Station, and his name had already been placed on the stop list due to the seriousness of the charges.

Following his arrest at the airport, the accused was handed over to Islamabad Police for further legal proceedings.

The official added that FIA Immigration remains vigilant at all entry and exit points to prevent suspects involved in serious crimes from fleeing the country, and such actions will continue to ensure the rule of law.